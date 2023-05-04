VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Rapper 50 Cent is going on tour in North America and Europe to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin.”

The show is scheduled for Sunday, August 13 at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, with special guests Busta Rhymes and Jeremih. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com, but fans can register now through Sunday, May 7 for verified fan presale here.

Fans can expect all the hits from the Grammy-nominated album, including “In Da Club,” “P.I.M.P.” and “21 Questions.”

The now 47-year-old is also making several non-tour stops in 2023 such as the Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas, which will also feature Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Pitbull, Flo Rida, Miguel, Christina Auguilera, Nelly and more.

Here’s the full list of North American tour, called The Final Lap: