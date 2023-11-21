VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 5-year-old boy is recovering after police say he accidentally shot himself.

On Friday, Nov. 17 around 6:30 p.m. police dispatch received a call about a walk-in gunshot wound case at Sentara Leigh. Police say the child was transported from Sentara Leigh to CHKD Norfolk with a gunshot wound to his right hip.

Virginia Beach police detectives were able to establish a crime scene at a home on the 5600 block of Larry Ave. During the investigation, detectives discovered the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Police charged 72-year-old Richard Bauserman with felony child neglect.

Child protective services were contacted, and the agency has established a safety plan for the family.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.