104 inmates, 5 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that five staff members and 104 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The tests were conducted on Nov. 9 with a total of 1,584 inmates, deputies, civilians, and contractors tested. Of the inmates who tested positive, 74 are new positive cases — 30 had previously tested positive.

“Those inmates have been notified by medical staff and placed in quarantine, where they are being closely monitored and provided any needed medical care. They have also been given an opportunity to notify their friends and family,” a VBSO spokesperson said in a statement released.

The statement continued, “The staff members who tested positive – four deputies and one civilian, who work in the jail – were directed to quarantine at home and seek medical attention, if needed, until cleared by a physician to return to work.”

Officials say that retesting will happen, but the date is not scheduled yet.

This is the VBSO’s third mass testing (point prevalence study), with the first two taking place in June and October. The results of those tests are posted at vbso.net/coronavirus.

The Sheriff’s Office says it is working closely with the VDH to contain the spread and protect the health and safety of those living and working inside the correctional center.

The facility says it implemented COVID-19 protocols in March and has been taking additional steps to contain the coronavirus and protect the health and safety of the inmates, deputies, civilian staff and public.

Those steps include:

Issuing additional personal protective equipment (PPE) to staff members working the COVID-19 quarantine blocks.

Closing the Correctional Center to all non-employees, including volunteers. Sworn and civilian staff and contractors are still working, as usual, to ensure the safety and security of the facility and provide for the feeding and medical care of the inmate population.

Ceasing transfers of inmates to and from the Virginia Beach Courthouse and other jurisdictions. Staff will facilitate inmate court appearances by video whenever possible.

Canceling the Weekender Program and serving of all non-consecutive sentences until at least Nov. 30.

More information can be found on the VBSO website.

Latest News