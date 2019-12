VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Five people were sent to the hospital following an early Saturday morning crash in Virginia Beach.

According to reports, Virginia Beach first responders were sent to the scene of the accident at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Lynnhaven Parkway and Pleasant Valley Road in Virginia Beach.

10 On Your Side is still learning the details of the two-vehicle accident and the extent of the injuries reported.

Photo Courtesy – Jason Marks

Photo Courtesy – Jason Marks

Photo Courtesy – Jason Marks

Photo Courtesy – Jason Marks

Photo Courtesy – Jason Marks

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.