VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Smoke caused extensive damage to one business and heavy damage to four others on Holland Road in Virginia Beach Tuesday morning.

In a tweet, Virginia Beach firefighters said no injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation.

Fire units were dispatched to Gibson Plaza in the 3900 block of Holland Road, near Windsor Oaks Blvd., just before 8:40 a.m. and 10 fire units responded in total. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the roof.

Officials say the fire started in the electrical room at Beauty to Go, which has extensive damage. Photos show Famous Uncle Al’s also is located in the shopping center.

Courtesy of VBFD

Courtesy: Chris Omahen/WAVY

Courtesy of VBFD

Courtesy: Chris Omahen/WAVY

Crews remain on scene. Stay with WAVY for updates.