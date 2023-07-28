VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach police, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), arrested five men following an undercover child predator operation.

According to police, suspects in the operation began conversations with investigators who they believed were juveniles. Police say five men then responded to a designated location to have sex for money and were then arrested.

23-year-old Geraldpao Balandra (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department) 36-year-old Hyman Stubbs II (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department) 40-year-old Justin Macezinskas (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department) 45-year-old Reggie Keaton (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

Below are the following men who were arrested and the charges they are facing: