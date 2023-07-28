VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach police, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), arrested five men following an undercover child predator operation.
According to police, suspects in the operation began conversations with investigators who they believed were juveniles. Police say five men then responded to a designated location to have sex for money and were then arrested.
Below are the following men who were arrested and the charges they are facing:
- 36-year-old Hyman Stubbs II: Attempt carnal knowledge of a minor, use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children, and resisting arrest
- 23-year-old Geraldpao Balandra: Attempt carnal knowledge of a minor and use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children
- 40-year-old Justin Macezinskas: Attempt carnal knowledge of a minor and use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children
- 45-year-old Reggie Keaton: Attempt carnal knowledge of a minor and use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children
- 32-year-old Elmer Aquilar: Attempt carnal knowledge of a minor and use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children