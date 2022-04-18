VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The memorial committee tasked with planning a memorial for those affected by the Virginia Beach mass shooting in May 2019 is asking for public input.

The public input period is part of the process to determine various aspects of the plan for the memorial. Residents can also learn more about what work has been done so far by the 5/31 Memorial Committee.

The discussion will be led by Kearns & West, the firm contracted by the City to facilitate the memorial planning process.

There will be in-person and call-in input sessions on April 27.

The in-person session will be from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th St.

The call-in session will come immediately after the in-person session and will run from 7-8 p.m. Registration is not required.

To participate by phone in English, call 888-410-3417

To participate by phone in Spanish, call 844-881-1317

An online public survey will open on April 27 publicinput.com/virginiabeach and will be available until May 18.

Feedback can also be emailed directly to Kearns & West at vb531@kearnswest.com.

On April 28, the 5/31 Memorial Committee will meet at 3 p.m. at The HIVE, 4636 Columbus St., Suite 100. That meeting is open to the public and can also be watched live on www.VBgov.com and facebook.com/cityofvabeach.