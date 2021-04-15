4th suspect arrested in March 26 shootings at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection to the Oceanfront shootings on March 26 that left two people dead and nine others wounded.

Police say Raswell Jahkee Steverson, 22, was arrested on April 13 and charged with four counts of malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and violent felon in possession of a firearm.

He’s the fourth suspect arrested in connection to one shooting at 20th Street and Atlantic Avenue. 22-year-old Ahmon Jahree Adams, of Chesapeake, 18-year-old Nyquez Tyyon Baker, of Virginia Beach, and 20-year-old Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr., of Virginia Beach, were all arrested immediately after the shooting. They were charged with multiple counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said nine people — six males and three females — were injured by gunfire during that incident.

29-year-old Deshayla E. Harris, of Norfolk, was killed in the second shooting of the night, in the 300 block of 19th Street. Police said she was a bystander, and no one has been charged in connection to her killing at this time.

25-year-old Donovon Lynch was the other person who was killed that night. He was shot by a Virginia Beach police officer near a pine tree on the corner of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue. The officer didn’t have a body camera activated for “unknown reasons,” Neudigate said. Virginia State Police are investigating the incident and Rep. Bobby Scott has formally requested a Department of Justice investigation. The officer is on administrative leave.

Several men have also been charged with selling firearms used in the shootings that night.