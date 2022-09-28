VIRGINIA BEACH, Va, (WAVY) – A fourth man was arrested on Sunday in connection with a shooting during Labor Day weekend that left three people injured.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, Chesapeake police arrested David Evans and charged him with shooting at an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

David Evans (Photo Credit: Virginia Beach Police Department)

These charges stem from a shooting that occurred around 11:50 p.m. on September 4 in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two victims suffering from non life-threatening gunshot wounds. A third victim was found shortly after suffering from non life-threatening injuries. All three victims were transported to a local hospital.

Three other suspects were arrested earlier this month and were charged in connection with the shooting.