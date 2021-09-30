46-year-old man arrested on child porn charges in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man is facing child pornography charges after he was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

According to Virginia Beach police, Special Operations executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Red Horse Lane as part of an ongoing child pornography investigation.

During that investigation, officers arrested 46-year-old Joel Botts. He has been charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Officials say he is currently being held with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.