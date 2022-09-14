VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach man has been indicted on Wednesday in connection to a homicide that occurred in Virginia Beach in January.

According to police, 41-year-old William Scott was indicted for shooting at an occupied vehicle.

William Scott (41) (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

The indictment stems from an incident that occurred on January 30, 2022 in the 600 block of Oceana Boulevard where 51-year-old Kevin Boone was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Boone was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

