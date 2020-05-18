40 Years: Pungo Blueberries closes U-Pick stand

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After 40 years of U-Pick blueberries, Pungo Blueberries, Etc. has decided to close the Virginia Beach stand.

“Mr. and Mrs. Burns have decided to close the business to the public and no longer offer Pick Your Own Blueberries,” said a post on their Facebook page. “They will miss all the friends and families who have visited throughout the years, and wish you and your family the best.”

According to local Back Bay coastal lifestyle Facebook page Lago Mar on the Back Bay, the Burns’ moved to the area in 1980 and quickly realized there were no commercially grown blueberries in the area.

The family was told that blueberries did not grow in the area but they decided to give it a go.

The popular stand lasted four decades and their berries will still be available in local farmers markets and restaurants.

