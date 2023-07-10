VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A four-year-old was taken to the hospital after being struck by a stray bullet Friday in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the call for a report of gunshots came in around 10:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of Dandy Ct.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a home with multiple bullet holes, but with nobody struck inside.

Police say officers then responded moments later to a 4-year-old with a gunshot wound, on Babney Ct., which is just around the corner from the first call. Police say the child was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives say they believe the child was hit by a bullet that traveled through the home where the initial call was made on Dandy Ct.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.