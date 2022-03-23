VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Mermaids, wizards and fairies can only be seen on rare occasions, but there’s no need to hold your wings: your chance to do so is almost here.

As the month of April approaches, the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center will be hosting FantaSea Evenings, the aquarium announced in a news release.

Join in on the aquatic life with a mystical spin from April 8-9 and 15-16, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the aquarium, 717 General Booth Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

The FantaSea event will be filled with lots to do, ranging from pirates in the Pirates Cove telling tales, or seeing a mermaid relaxing on their mermaid oasis.

At the Upland Fairy Garden, look for fairies and take pictures with them, buy a color-changing enchanted beverage, and learn about the science behind wizardry.

Dressing up as one of your beloved FantaSea characters is an even better way to enjoy the aquarium.

FantaSea Evenings (Photo courtesy: Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center)

To register, purchase tickets online for $24.95. Members receive 50% off. Children under the age of 2 are free and tickets are not available at the door.

Tickets online are for specific times, and are required to attend due to limited capacity. Attendees should also anticipate parking fees.