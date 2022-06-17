VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Three men have been arrested after police say they fired multiple shots at two people during a robbery just after 3 p.m. earlier this week near Lynnhaven Mall.

Investigators are still trying to identify a fourth man believed to have been involved.

Virginia Beach police said they responded to the incident around 3:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Lynnhaven Parkway after a report of people shooting at each other in a parking lot.

In the preliminary investigation, officers determined four males had robbed a male and a female victim and fired multiple rounds at them. No injuries were reported.

Offices located the suspects’ vehicle and arrested three of the four suspects.

They are 21-year-old Ahmod K. Finney of Newport News, 21-year-old Amir R. Hasan and 31-year-old Curran J. Hunter Jr. of Virginia Beach. They’ve all been charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and attempted malicious wounding.

The fourth suspect is described as a thin, black male with tattoos on his arms.

If you have information in the case, call the Virginia Beach Police Department First Precinct at 757-385-4377 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.