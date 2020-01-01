4 displaced following fire in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters in Virginia Beach responded to a structure fire late Tuesday night.

Dispatchers were notified for a structure fire at 9:39 p.m. in the 3300 block of Alcott Road. Upon arrival, crews found a fire in an attached garage of a home.

The fire was contained to the garage and marked under control at 11:31 p.m. There was slight smoke damage to the living space but no extension into the attic.

The occupants were outside the structure at the time of the fire. The homeowner was found to have a small burn on his arm and was exposed to some smoke but was treated on scene by EMS. A firefighter also reported an injury but refused treatment and continued working.

There were no other injuries. The four occupants were displaced but refused Red Cross Assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.