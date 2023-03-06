VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Four people are displaced after a house fire in Virginia Beach.

On March 6, around 4:41 p.m. Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to the 2400 block of Dabney Court in reference to a house fire.

When firefighters arrived they saw light smoke and most of the damage was to a second-story rear bedroom.

There were no injuries reported but four people have been displaced, the American Red Cross has been contacted to assist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.