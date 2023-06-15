VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Four people have been displaced and eight pets were rescued following a house fire Wednesday night in the Green Run section of Virginia Beach.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the call for the fire came in around 10:32 p.m. in the 600 block of Orangewood Dr. When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the house.

Crews respond to house fire on Orangewood Dr. in Virginia Beach (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

Crews respond to house fire on Orangewood Dr. in Virginia Beach (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

Crews respond to house fire on Orangewood Dr. in Virginia Beach (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

Crews respond to house fire on Orangewood Dr. in Virginia Beach (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

Crews respond to house fire on Orangewood Dr. in Virginia Beach (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

While crews were battling the fire, firefighters were able to rescue two dogs, four cats, and two guinea pigs. There are still four cats that are unaccounted for.

VBFD says the fire was marked under control at 10:50 p.m. and there were no injuries reported to either civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.