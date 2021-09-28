4 candidates advancing in consideration for Lynnhaven District VB City Council seat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After public interviews Tuesday, Virginia Beach City Council has narrowed the list down to four candidates for the Lynnhaven District seat.

Candidates include:

The public can provide public comments on the appointment to the seat at 6 p.m. during the formal City Council meeting on Oct. 5.

After public comment, City Council will go into closed session to deliberate. A formal vote on the appointment will take place once council comes back into open session.

The appointee will attend their first City Council meeting Oct. 12.

The seat was previously occupied by Vice Mayor Jim Wood until Oct. 1. He was on council for nearly 20 years.

Wood announced he had a new job with a large international company. He said the position would require extensive travel.

Another council member, Jessica Abbott, resigned in July 2021 due to health issues.

On August 12, the council voted unanimously to appoint former U.S. Marine and 85th District state delegate Rocky Holcomb to the seat. He will serve on council until a special election is held in 2022.