3D printing company makes protective visors for healthcare workers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local organizations are working together to help out healthcare workers.

With a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), RPM 3D Printing CEO Chase Carlyle says he wanted to help those on the front lines stay safe.

“The idea to 3D print visors was because since there’s a shortage of PPE materials right now, there’s a lot of people who want to be able to help. I’m in a lot of 3D printing communities that have been sharing around tested and medically-approved visors that we can help the community by just distributing them,” said Carlyle.

Carlyle says they have a goal of making hundreds of protective visors.

“We plan on making 250 visors initially that will be distributed to CHKD and Sentara in Hampton Roads and they’ll be distributing to all their other locations,” he said.

The process does take some time.

“To 3D print one of the visors, it takes about 15 hours to produce 60 at a time,” said Carlyle.

The end goal of helping others is important to him.

“RPM 3D Printing is about helping the community. We make wheelchairs and prosthetics for animals. We make prosthetics for kids. We always look for opportunities to give back to the community so we’re donating as many as we can,” he said.

He says multiple companies have come together to help him with the project.

Norva Plastics is providing the clear shield and StratasCorp donated their facility so Carlyle could ramp up production. He says once they meet the goal of providing 250 visors, he will see what other 3D printed items hospitals could use.

If you would like more information about the project or want to help, click here.

