38th Annual Virginia Beach Christmas Market shows off local artists creations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A local Christmas shopping tradition wrapped up Sunday evening in Virginia Beach.

The 38th annual Virginia Beach Christmas Market opened it’s doors at the Convention Center on Black Friday.

The event director for Event Management Group, Denise Wynn, who produces the holiday show, says it’s the largest and oldest market in Hampton Roads.

The market consisted of everything from handmade pottery to jewelry and everything in between.

There were 250 vendors, many of which Wynn says are local.

“We have a lot of local artists here from Norfolk Chesapeake Suffolk Virginia Beach lots of different places and we truly want to support them we do several shows a year and make sure they’re invited to all of those,” said Wynn.

The event wrapped up at 5 p.m and they hope to grow it even more next year.