38-year-old sailor arrested in VB for multiple sex crimes involving a minor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A sailor was arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes following a four-month investigation regarding his communication with someone he thought was a minor.

According to the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office, investigators from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, in cooperation with Norfolk Police and NCIS, arrested 38-year-old Michael Hartgraves.

Hartgraves is charged with 20 felonies including 16 counts of use of communication system to request minor to expose genitals, 3 counts of use of communication devise to request a sex act from a minor, and 1 count using a communication device to request a child to feel/fondle his/her own genitals.

The arrest follows a four-month long investigation which investigators say Hartgraves communicated with undercover agents on an internet-based chat room, seeking to “engage in sexual acts with a minor.”

During the chats, investigators say Hargraves sent sexually explicit pictures and a video to a girl he though to be under the age of 18.

According to reports, Hargraves is an active duty Chief Petty Officer in the US Navy. He works out of Joint Expeditionary Base Litle Creek-Fort Story and is a member of the Navy Special Warfare Command Small Boat Team 20.

Hartgraves’ arrest is just the latest following local investigators’ efforts to catch online predators.

Hargraves is currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Officials say additional charges are possible.

