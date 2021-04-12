35-year public utilities employee honored as Virginia Beach’s 2021 Outstanding City Employee

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach city officials have named this year’s Outstanding City Employee.

Shirley Johnson, who is a 35-year employee with the city’s Public Utilities Department, was honored with this year’s award.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer presented the award to Johnson Monday during a virtual recognition ceremony. Johnson serves as the Utility Billing Systems Supervisor for the city. Her nomination cites her exceptional work, excellent customer service, and her support of her coworkers and community.

“Shirley has been instrumental in leading the department’s billing and customer service functions during incredibly challenging times and doing so without hesitation or complaint,” Public Utilities Director Bob Montague said of Johnson.

“She truly embodies the finest characteristics of integrity and public service.”

The Virginia Beach Rotary Club has been recognizing outstanding City employees since 1980 as a way to highlight the many critical functions City employees perform every day.