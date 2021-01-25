32-year-old man charged with DUI, reckless driving after multi-vehicle crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a 32-year-old man was arrested following a Sunday evening multi-vehicle crash that closed all I-264 eastbound lanes and sent a passenger to the hospital.

The call came in at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday for the incident at mile marker 20.5 of I-264 in Virginia Beach, near Lynnhaven Parkway.

State Police say the driver of a 2019 Toyota FRS, later identified as Virginia Beach resident 32-year-old Steven Eric Case, lost control of the vehicle and struck a 2020 Chevrolet Cargo Van before hitting the jersey wall.

Officials added that Case’s female passenger was not wearing her seatbelt and suffered serious injuries and was sent to a local hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

Police arrested Case for DUI, reckless driving, and having an open container. He was taken to Virginia Beach Jail where he received a bond.