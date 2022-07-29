VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One group is on a mission to raise money for families who’ve lost loved ones during service by hosting an event in Virginia Beach.

31 Heroes’ event, Workout of the Day, will take place on August 6 and includes exercises like rope climbs, sandbag runs, and squats. Organizers share there are variations of each movement to accommodate various fitness levels.

The 31 Heros Workout of the Day event will take place on August 6th. (Photo Credit: Bianca Holman)

This group was created to honor the 30 service members and one military K9 that were killed on August 6, 2011 when a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, Extortion 17, was shot down in Afghanistan.

“It was a pretty bad day in the military community,” said Jason Barnes, 31 Heroes Board President. “It is the largest loss of life in the Navy Seal community.”

31 Heroes helps the service members’ families, known as Gold Star Families, by providing funding for things like medical bills, camps for youth, and even travel expenses.

The Workout of the Day event will take place at New Realm Brewery at 12 p.m., and the event can also be completed virtually. Those interested in participating can sign up for the event here.