VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Three Virginia Beach Public Schools will be closed tomorrow due to road closures and damage from the tornado that hit Virginia Beach Sunday evening.

Cox High School, Great Neck Middle School and John B. Dey Elementary School will all be closed on May 1 for students and staff.

VBCPS sent out the following message to students and families late Sunday night:

Good evening, VBCPS families—

Due to road closures and damage impacting the Great Neck area of the city as a result of the tornado that touched down this evening, Cox High School, Great Neck Middle School and John B. Dey Elementary School will all be closed tomorrow for students and staff.

Students zoned for these three schools who attend academies or special programs at other schools across the division will also be excused from school tomorrow due to uncertainty related to transportation.

We will continue to assess the damage and will update you if further closures are needed.

We are thinking about the many families impacted by this event and are working with the City to do everything we can to assist. As a reminder, if you’re in need of resources or assistance related to the storm, please call Virginia Beach Citizen Services at 311.

Thank you.