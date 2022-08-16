VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Three teens have been charged in connection with a stolen car in Virginia Beach.

According to police, officers got an Automatic License Place Recognition (ALPR) hit for a stolen motor vehicle near the intersection of Birdneck Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard on August 12.

The officers found the stolen vehicle which was unoccupied. After further investigation, officers identified three suspects who had been in the car: a 17-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old girl.



After consulting with Juvenile Intake, detention was denied for all three teens who, as a result, were then released to their guardians.

Police have since filed criminal and traffic charges in connection with the incident.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.