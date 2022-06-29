VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is in custody after several people were stabbed early Wednesday morning at Kelly’s Tavern on Laskin Road in Virginia Beach, police say.

Four people in total had knife wounds, police said in a press release sent out just before 11 a.m. Wednesday confirming the incident.

Three of those were taken to the hospital. Police did not have information about their condition as of Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspect, Paul Augustine Power, was still at the restaurant when officers responded to the incident around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday. The 31-year-old Virginia Beach resident has been charged with three counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

No other details in the case have been shared by police at this time.