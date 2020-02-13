Live Now
3 taken to hospital after crash Wednesday night at Lynnhaven Parkway and Pleasant Valley Road in VB

Virginia Beach

(Virginia Beach Fire Department photo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a two-vehicle crash around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and Pleasant Valley Road.

One of the people had to be extricated, firefighters say.

Firefighters didn’t have details on the extent of the victims’ injuries, but said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Check back for updates.

