3 residents die from COVID-19 at VB senior care facility; 26 residents test positive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Three residents at Our Lady of Perpetual Help senior care facility in Virginia Beach have died from coronavirus, a facility spokeswoman confirmed.
The facility has also seen a total of 27 positive cases; 26 are residents and one is an employee. The first case at the facility was identified in early April.
“The entire Our Lady of Perpetual Help Family mourns with each family in the passing of their loved ones,” the spokeswoman said.
On Tuesday, the spokeswoman said the worker is at home and recovering.
Families and residents have been notified of the positive cases.
“We are following CDC, VDH and VA Beach Department of Public Health guidance regarding COVID-19 to ensure we are doing all we can to prevent the spread of infection,” she said.
