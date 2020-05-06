3 residents die from COVID-19 at VB senior care facility; 26 residents test positive

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Three residents at Our Lady of Perpetual Help senior care facility in Virginia Beach have died from coronavirus, a facility spokeswoman confirmed.

The facility has also seen a total of 27 positive cases; 26 are residents and one is an employee. The first case at the facility was identified in early April.

“The entire Our Lady of Perpetual Help Family mourns with each family in the passing of their loved ones,” the spokeswoman said.

On Tuesday, the spokeswoman said the worker is at home and recovering.

Families and residents have been notified of the positive cases.

“We are following CDC, VDH and VA Beach Department of Public Health guidance regarding COVID-19 to ensure we are doing all we can to prevent the spread of infection,” she said.

Latest Posts: