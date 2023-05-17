VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Three people were rescued at the First Street Jerry Sunday in Virginia Beach.
According to a Facebook post from the Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a drowning around 3:49 p.m. Officials say Beach Operations reported that three civilians were in the water, along with eight rescue lifeguards and three Fire Rescue swimmers.
When crews arrived on the scene, they provided rescue assistance. Two civilians were rescued and were treated by EMS after being brought to land. Officials say a child was unharmed after the incident and released to their family.
There was one minor injury reported to a lifeguard, officials say.