VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Three people were rescued at the First Street Jerry Sunday in Virginia Beach.

According to a Facebook post from the Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a drowning around 3:49 p.m. Officials say Beach Operations reported that three civilians were in the water, along with eight rescue lifeguards and three Fire Rescue swimmers.

3 rescued from First Street Jetty in VB (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Fire Department)

When crews arrived on the scene, they provided rescue assistance. Two civilians were rescued and were treated by EMS after being brought to land. Officials say a child was unharmed after the incident and released to their family.

There was one minor injury reported to a lifeguard, officials say.