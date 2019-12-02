3 pets birds killed, 1 cat still missing after early morning fire in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An early Monday morning fire in Virginia Beach displaced two residents and killed three pets while another one is still missing.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the fire happened at a home in the 1000 block of Emporia Avenue in Virginia Beach at around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Reports say the fire appeared to have started in the car-port section of the home, but quickly extended to the roof and the attic.

A man who was inside the home at the time of the fire was able to safely escape and was outside when fire officials arrived.

After the fire was put out, officials say three deceased pet birds were found from inside the home along with two live snakes inside a terrarium. However, one pet cat is still missing, according to reports.

No injuries were reported during the incident and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

