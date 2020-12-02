3 people injured, including child, after truck crashes into home, damages several cars and causes small fire

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were injured, including a child, after a truck crashed into a home Wednesday afternoon causing damage to the structure and several vehicles nearby.

The fire department, along with VBPD and VBEMS, were dispatched just after 3 p.m. to the 400 block of Sedgewick Court to a possible “vehicle into a house.”

Units arrived on the scene to find a truck partially crashed into a home. The vehicle caused a small fire, which fire officials say was “extinguished quickly.”

The three people were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. One patient was a child and was transported to CHKD by VBEMS. There has been no update on their condition.

The crash is still under investigation by VBPD.

