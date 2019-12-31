3 patients injured following New Year’s Eve crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Three people were sent to the hospital following a New Year’s Eve crash in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia Beach Fire Department along with VBEMS and VBPD responded to the scene following a New Year’s Eve crash in the 1400 block of Nimmo Parkway just a little after noon.

Officials say the call for the accident intially came as a possible entrapment around 12:15 Tuesday afternoon, but the entrapment was eventually ruled out when Engine 21 arrived and observed the scene.

Three patients from the crash were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries. The cause for the crash is still under investigation.