VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Three students from Ocean Lakes High School have been arrested and are accused of making threatening comments about a teacher online.

Although there is little information at this time, Virginia Beach police confirmed with 10 On Your Side that three students from Ocean Lakes were arrested Thursday for allegedly making threatening comments online about a teacher who works at the school.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more details about the incident.

This is breaking news and will be updated. 10 On Your Side’s Michelle Wolf will have more information on WAVY News 10 at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.