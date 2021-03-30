3 men charged with selling firearms to convicted felons in connection with Oceanfront shootings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have arrested three more people in connection with shootings Friday night at the Oceanfront. They are charged with violations relating to the sale of firearms.

The shootings — one of which was officer-involved — left two dead and several others injured late Friday night. A police officer also sustained minor injuries after being struck by a car.

Police announced Tuesday afternoon they had arrested three men after executing search warrants Sunday in the 100 block of Shoreview Court and 900 block of Atlantis Drive. The Virginia Beach Police Department’s Special Investigations Bureau was assisted by Virginia State Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Those arrested and their charges include:

Gerald Scott Thomas, II, 35, of Virginia Beach: Selling a firearm to a convicted felon, failure to perform a criminal history check prior to sale of a firearm, possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, and felon in possession of ammunition.

Jhaimeek Kerion Carter, 19, of Virginia Beach: Three counts of selling a firearm to a convicted felon, failure to perform a criminal history check prior to sale of a firearm, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, and felon in possession of ammunition.

Tyereis Smith, 18, of Virginia Beach: Three counts of selling a firearm to a convicted felon, and failure to perform a criminal history check prior to sale of a firearm.

Tyereis Smith, 18, of Virginia Beach

Gerald Scott Thomas, II, 35, of Virginia Beach

Jhaimeek Kerion Carter, 19, of Virginia Beach

So far, six men have been arrested in connection with the shootings. Three of them — 22-year-old Ahmon Jahree Adams, of Chesapeake, 18-year-old Nyquez Tyyon Baker, of Virginia Beach, and 20-year-old Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr. — were arrested Saturday and charged with seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm.

22-year-old Ahmon Jahree Adams, of Chesapeake, 18-year-old Nyquez Tyyon Baker, of Virginia Beach, and 20-year-old Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr.

A seventh man, Malik Kearney, is charged with driving under the influence and hit-and-run for allegedly hitting the officer with a car.

Malik Kearney (Courtesy photo)

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said officers on patrol responded to the first shooting at 20th Street and Atlantic Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Friday.

Officials say the initial investigations into the incident revealed that a group of people were involved in some type of conflict which turned into a fight.

Five men pulled out guns and started shooting. An officer on a bike in the area saw Adams shooting and told him to drop the gun, according to court documents.

Baker allegedly admitted to shooting into the crowd and handing the gun off to someone else.

Baker, Adams and Dorsey were in court for the first time on Monday.

29-year-old Deshayla E. Harris, of Norfolk, was killed in the second shooting of the night, in the 300 block of 19th Street. Police said she was a bystander. There have been no arrests in this shooting.

The third incident involved a Virginia Beach police officer shooting 25-year-old Donovon W. Lynch in the 300 block of 20th Street.

Police said they believe Lynch brandished a weapon before he was shot by an officer. That shooting is still under investigation, and body camera footage is not available.

Lynch was from Virginia Beach and is a cousin of Pharrell Williams, the music artist said Monday.