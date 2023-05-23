VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a vehicle backed into Tropical Delights Restaurant and Lounge Monday night in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 10:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Indian River Rd. Police say three people who were in the restaurant were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries after being hit by debris from the crash.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated at the time of the crash and that officers believe the crash was not intentional.

No further information has been released. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more details about the crash.