VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were sent to the hospital, one of which was extricated, following a multi-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach Monday morning.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, authorities responded to the two-vehicle crash around 7:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Providence Road and Whitehurst Landing Road.

The crash was later upgraded to an entrapment response. One victim was extricated. Overall, 3 people were injured following the crash. The extent of their injuries has not yet been released.

The crash is still under investigation.

Providence Rd crash, April 11 (Courtesy – VBFD)

