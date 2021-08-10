3 finalists selected for vacant Virginia Beach City Council seat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After reviewing nine candidates, the City of Virginia Beach has selected three finalists to move forward in their process to fill the Kempsville District vacant seat on City Council.

The city said it received 15 applications for the seat, which became vacant after the sudden resignation of Councilwoman Jessica Abbott in early July due to health concerns.

State law allows City Council to fill the vacancy until a special election is scheduled, which will likely be in November 2022.

From fifteen names, it was shortlisted to only nine. On Tuesday, the city announced three of them would move forward: Naomi Estaris, Rocky Holcomb, and Amelia Ross-Hammond.

Ross-Hammond previously served on council from 2013 to 2017, until Abbott ousted her from the seat. Holcomb previously was elected for the Virginia House of Delegates 85th District.

Public comment on the finalists will be heard Thursday, Aug. 12 at 4 p.m.

The application materials for the finalists can be found here.

Following the public comments, City Council will recess and convene a closed session for discussion, after which they will return to the Chamber, certify the closed session and then appoint the Kempsville District representative.

