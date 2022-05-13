VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Three people are facing several drug charges after being arrested in connection to two “pop-up” marijuana shops in Virginia Beach.

Police say officers executed a search warrant on May 12 at Blue Horseshoe Tattoo in the 3500 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard. Once inside, officers found more than 25 pounds of marijuana, as well as a variety of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products.

As a result of the search, 40-year-old Norfolk resident Nicole Crosby was arrested. She was charged with three counts of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

That same day, officers arrested two people in front of In the Cut barbershop in the 1700 block of Independence Boulevard. They also recovered 13 pounds of marijuana, one ounce of cocaine and over 100 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products.

Officers charged 35-year-old Virginia Beach residents Dontrell Harper and Christopher Bond with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a schedule I/II drug.

Bond was also served 10 outstanding warrants.

The investigation is ongoing.