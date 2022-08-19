VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Three residents were displaced following a house fire in Virginia Beach early Friday morning.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, they were called to the house fire just before 3 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Onondaga Road in the Pocahontas Village area of the city.

The fire was under control around 3:10 a.m. Three residents were displaced and are currently being helped by Red Cross in regard to lodging.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Onondaga Rd fire, August 19 (Courtesy – VBFD)

