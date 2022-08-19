VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Three residents were displaced following a house fire in Virginia Beach early Friday morning.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, they were called to the house fire just before 3 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Onondaga Road in the Pocahontas Village area of the city.

The fire was under control around 3:10 a.m. Three residents were displaced and are currently being helped by Red Cross in regard to lodging.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

  • Onondaga Rd fire, August 19 (Courtesy – VBFD)
