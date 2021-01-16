3 condos damaged following overnight fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say 3 condos were damaged following an overnight fire in Virginia Beach.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the fire just before 2 a.m. Saturday at the Crescent Condos in the 2200 block of Savona Quay.

Engine 21 went on scene and reported heavy smoke and flames showing. Crews began an interior attack for a quick search before going to a defensive operation. After several minutes of knocking the bulk of the fire down with 2 master streams, they re-entered the structure to extinguish the fire.

The fire was under control just before 2:30 a.m. and was marked out around 4:30 a.m.

Officials say no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.















