3 condos damaged following overnight fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say 3 condos were damaged following an overnight fire in Virginia Beach.
According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the fire just before 2 a.m. Saturday at the Crescent Condos in the 2200 block of Savona Quay.
Engine 21 went on scene and reported heavy smoke and flames showing. Crews began an interior attack for a quick search before going to a defensive operation. After several minutes of knocking the bulk of the fire down with 2 master streams, they re-entered the structure to extinguish the fire.
The fire was under control just before 2:30 a.m. and was marked out around 4:30 a.m.
Officials say no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.