VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Three men are in custody and face a string of charges in connection with a Virginia Beach burglary.

Officers were called to a home in the 5200 block of Johnstown Lane on the afternoon of Sept. 23 for the report of a burglary in progress.

According to Virginia Beach Police, the officers made contact with the suspects and engaged in a foot pursuit. In addition to taking all three into custody, police also recovered a firearm during the investigation.

Isaiah Palmer, 24, Giovani Calixte, 21 and Alii Gurney-Proctor, 19, were charged with burglary, grand larceny, use of firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiracy, and obstruction. Calixte is facing an additional charge of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and wearing a mask in certain places.

This remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or notify Crime Solvers anonymously at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/ P3tips.com