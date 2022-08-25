VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police have arrested three people accused of robbing a man Wednesday night outside his home.

The crime happened August 24 just before 7 p.m., in the 3600 block of Chase Court, police said.

Investigators determined the victim was in his vehicle, in his driveway, when several men with guns approached, assaulted him and then stole from him.

VBPD Crime Suppression Squad (CSS) officers canvassed the area near the crime scene and located the suspects’ vehicle. Officers took three people into custody in connection with the incident.

Lashun Bradshaw (Photo courtesy: VBPD)

Kareem Best (Photo courtesy: VBPD)

Javon Almeyda (Photo courtesy: VBPD)

Lashun Bradshaw, 20, Kareem Best, 21, and Javon Almeyda, 23, were arrested and charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.