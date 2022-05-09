VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities have arrested three people in connection to crimes related to human trafficking in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the arrests resulted from an investigation conducted by the VBPD Special Investigations Bureau along with members of the U.S. Homeland Security.

From January to May of this year, authorities executed search warrants on four massage parlors and three residences in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and Williamsburg.

Following the investigation, authorities arrested 33-year-old Norfolk resident Yang Gao, 32-year-old Virginia Beach resident Ye Wang, and 35-year-old Norfolk resident Si Liu.

The three are facing several charges including sex trafficking, maintaining a bawdy place, aiding or assisting in prostitution, and pandering, pimping, or receiving money from a prostitute.

Yang Gao, May 9, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD)

Si Liu, May 9, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD)

Ye Wang, May 9, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD)

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.