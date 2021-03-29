Men arrested after Virginia Beach shootings to appear in court on Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Several men charged after the shootings at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront over the weekend are set to make their first court appearance on Monday.

22-year-old Ahmon Jahree Adams, of Chesapeake, 18-year-old Nyquez Tyyon Baker, of Virginia Beach, and 20-year-old Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr. are all charged in connection to one incident, police said. They face seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Another man, Malik Kearney, is also accused of hitting a Virginia Beach police officer with his car Friday night. It’s unclear if Kearney’s arrest was related to the shooting incident involving the other three suspects. He’s being held without bond.

BREAKING: This is Malik Kearney. He is accused hitting a @VBPD officer with his car in the shootout Friday night. He was arrested DUI and Hit and Run. He's being held without bond. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/SRrz7Kge8K — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) March 29, 2021

In a statement released Saturday, police said three separate shooting events took place that night, leaving two people dead, a man and woman, and eight people hurt.

Adams, Baker and Dorsey Jr. were charged in connection with the first incident of the night, in the 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue. Several people were hurt, but there were no fatalities, police said.

29-year-old Deshayla E. Harris, of Norfolk, was killed in the second shooting of the night, in the 300 block of 19th Street. Police said she was a bystander.

The third incident involved a Virginia Beach police officer shooting 25-year-old Donovon W. Lynch in the 300 block of 20th Street. Lynch was from Virginia Beach.

Lynch’s father told WAVY’s Andy Fox that his son was “a father’s dream.”

The man killed in shooting event at beach is 25 year old Donovon Lynch. His father Wayne confirmed and sent me this:

“A father’s dream son!

Intelligent, handsome, a scholar, an athlete, an entrepreneur, and loved by all he came in contact with Rest In Peace Don!” @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/qwsla1tb37 — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) March 27, 2021

VBPD said that officers were responding to gunfire, which led to an “individual being confronted by a uniformed Virginia Beach police officer, resulting in a police intervention shooting.”

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate later said investigators found a firearm “in the vicinity” of the shooting, but didn’t immediately have any evidence that it belonged to Lynch. Neudigate also said the officer who killed Lynch was wearing a body camera but it was not activated “for unknown reasons.”

All of the suspects were set to make their first court appearance at 2 p.m. in Virginia Beach Monday. 10 On Your Side’s Aesia Toliver will be in the courtroom covering the hearing. Look for her live coverage on WAVY News 10 beginning at 4 pm.