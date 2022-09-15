VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Three men have been arrested and one is currently wanted following a shooting that injured several people at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Labor Day Weekend.

According to police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 11:55 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue. Authorities say the shooting occurred between two groups of men.

When they got to the scene, officers found two people who sustained non life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were sent to a local hospital for treatment. An additional victim was located moments later and sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

After further investigation, police arrested 21-year-old Adrian Cuffee and 20-year-old Jaden Smith. Both have been charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle, shooting within 100 feet of a school, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Both are Virginia Beach residents.

Investigators also identified two men they say were involved in the shooting. 29-year-old Newport News resident Rashad Riddick was arrested on two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle, shooting within 100 feet of a school, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Rashad Riddick (Courtesy – VBPD)

Jaden Smith (Courtesy – VBPD)

Adrien Cuffee (Courtesy – VBPD)

The other man, Norfolk resident David Evans has arrest warrants for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting at an occupied dwelling. Evans’ whereabouts are still unknown.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.