3 adults displaced in Va. Beach apartment fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A fire forced three adults out of an apartment in Virginia Beach during the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Officials with the Virginia Beach Fire Department said firefighters responded to a fire at the Mariner’s Cove Apartments off Independence Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m.

Responding units found smoke coming from the front door of an apartment.

Officials said three adults inside the apartment made it out safely.

The fire was quickly was brought under control.

Officials said the Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residence.