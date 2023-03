VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A house fire has left three people and two dogs displaced in Virginia Beach.

On March 21, around 4:40 a.m. Virginia Beach fire crews responded to the 1000 block of Banyan Drive in reference to a house fire.

When fire crews arrived they saw extensive damage to the first and second floors of the home.

There were no injuries reported, but three people and two dogs were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.