27-year-old man pleads guilty in shooting at Epitome Lounge in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 27-year-old man pleaded guilty to charges relating to a shooting that injured a person at a Virginia Beach lounge.

Gianni Javon Boyer was arrested in May 2021 in connection with a shooting that happened just days before at the Epitome Lounge in Virginia Beach.

Boyer was originally charged with discharging a firearm in a public place and was released on bond. He was later charged with malicious wounding.

Further investigation and witness statements revealed Boyer fired the shots that injured someone at the lounge, located in the 3600 block of Holland Road.

Police did not give details about the extent of the victim’s injuries in the shooting.

During his court hearing Tuesday, Boyer pleaded guilty to all his charges. His sentencing is set for April 26.